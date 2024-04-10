BandSafe training this evening

There is still time to sign up for Brass Band England's essential on-line BandSafe training seminar that takes place this evening (Thursday 11th April — 6.00pm).
BandSafe is an in-depth training course developed in partnership with the NSPCC and tailored to the challenges bands face.
Up to date
Designed to accompany BBE's BandSafe Toolkit, the online course will provide up-to-date knowledge in safeguarding procedures and practical support in developing policies.
The course and toolkit aim to give confidence in safeguarding practices to ensure that your band's arrangements are in line with national guidance.
Content of the course will cover:
Legislation & guidance
DBS checks
Policy writing — BandSafe Toolkit
Case studies & scenarios
Child Performance Licensing
How to use the BBE BOPA
To find out more, go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/499