There is still time to sign up for essential BandSafe training this evening with BBE.

There is still time to sign up for Brass Band England's essential on-line BandSafe training seminar that takes place this evening (Thursday 11th April — 6.00pm).

BandSafe is an in-depth training course developed in partnership with the NSPCC and tailored to the challenges bands face.

Up to date

Designed to accompany BBE's BandSafe Toolkit, the online course will provide up-to-date knowledge in safeguarding procedures and practical support in developing policies.

The course and toolkit aim to give confidence in safeguarding practices to ensure that your band's arrangements are in line with national guidance.

Content of the course will cover:

Legislation & guidance

DBS checks

Policy writing — BandSafe Toolkit

Case studies & scenarios

Child Performance Licensing

How to use the BBE BOPA

To find out more, go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/499

