Watership Brass look forward to Belgian tour

Watership Brass is busy planning its 2024 summer tour to Belgium.
Following previous tours to Prague, Germany, Italy, South Africa and Canada, the non-competing band from Newbury will be performing in Ypres, Ostend and Poperinge over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
Excited
Musical Director, Mark Picken, told 4BR: "We're excited to be taking our 27 band members to Belgium for our first post-Covid tour."
The highlight of the short tour will be a joint concert in Ypres with the De Brasserie Brass Band, as part of a two day local music festival on Saturday 24th August.