NABBA announces 2025 National test-pieces

Works by Thierry Deleruyelle, Lucy Pankhurst, James Curnow, Philip Sparke, Pimpanit Karoonyavanich and Jared McCunnie will be on show in Fort Wayne in 2025.

NABBA
  The Championships will return to Fort Wayne in Indiana in 2025

Thursday, 11 April 2024

        

The North American Brass Band Association (NABBA) has confirmed the list of set-works that are to be used at its National Championship event to be held in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 2025.

Crazy Twenties

The Championship Section band will tackle 'Crazy Twenties' by Thierry Deleruyelle — the third composition in chronological order of his acclaimed series inspired by the different decades of the 20th century.

It follows in lineage from 'Fraternity' (1906) and 'No Man's Land (1914) to bridge the era to 'Sand & Stars' (1935). It is set in Paris in 1920, a city of excitement and heady optimism, where art and culture were about to explode in artistic intensity.

It is here that high fashion met 'danse sauvage' via Coco Chanel and Josephine Baker, Art Deco clashed with Le Corbusier, whilst Picasso, Hemingway, Ravel and Stravinsky were all regular visitors. Its five interlinked movements give a snapshot of city at the epoch of its interwar freedom — its so called 'crazy years'.

Pankhurst commission

The organisers have commissioned British composer Lucy Pankhurst to write the First Section work entitled 'Ghosts of Industry', with 'Laude' by James Curnow facing the Second Section contenders and Philip Sparke's popular 'A Malvern Suite' in the Third Section.

Pimpanit Karoonyavanich's 'A Journey to the Bermuda Triangle' (recently heard at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival) is to be heard in the Youth Championships, alongside Australian composer Jared McCunnie's 'Vengeance', inspired by the story of the Trung Sisters fight against Chinese imperial power in Vietnam in 40 AD.

Championship Section:

Crazy Twenties (Theirry Deleruyelle)

First Section:

Ghosts of Industry (Lucy Pankhurst)

Second Section:

Laude (James Curnow)

Third Section:

A Malvern Suite (Philip Sparke)

Youth Championship:

A Journey to the Bermuda Triangle (Pimpanit Karoonyavanich)

Youth First Section:

Vengeance (Jared McCunnie)

        

