Report & Results: 2024 IABCB Championships

Drogheda claim a record equally 15th title in Athlone as Irish National Foresters take section honours.

The annual Irish Association of Brass and Concert Bands National Championships took place at the Dean Crowe Theatre in Athlone recently, with Drogheda Brass Band claiming the title for a record equalling 15th time.

Successful debut

It also marked a successful debut for conductor Stephen Murray, who swapped his cornet for a baton in May last year/

He led them to what adjudicator Sarah Groarke-Booth described as "a clear winner" victory with on the set-work, 'The Lost Village of Imber' by Christopher Bond, one marked by "consistency throughout".

It also marked a hat-trick of victories at the contest following success in 2019 and 2023 (2020-22 were suspended due to Covid-19), whilst the band's fine euphonium player Anthony Murphy took the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

INF winner

In Section 2, Irish National Foresters took the honours under Mark Nutley, whilst a richly deserved Honorary Lifetime IABCB Membership award for services to bands in Ireland was presented to Francis Duffy of Navan Silver Band.

Section 1:

Adjudicator: Sarah Groake-Booth

Test Piece: The Lost Village of Imber (Christopher Bond)

1. Drogheda Brass Band (Stephen Murray): 188

2. Lourdes Brass Band (Gavin Warren): 186

3. Stedfast Band (Brian Daly): 182

4. Navan Silver Band (Kevin Teers): 181

Best Instrumentalist — Anthony Murphy (euphonium) — Drogheda Brass Band

Section 2:

Adjudicator: Sarah Groake-Booth

Own Choice:

1. INF Brass Band (Mark Nutley): 182

Best Overall Band of the Championship: Drogheda Brass Band