Easter treats on show at National Youth Band of Scotland

The National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland have been enjoying their Easter Course in Strathallan.

60 young brass and percussion players have been enjoying their usual mix of hard work and fun at the annual National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland four-day Easter Residential Course in Strathallan in Perthshire.

Showcase concert

Musical Directors Ian Porthouse, John Boax and Alan Fernie have been leading the talented performers of the Reserve and Senior bands for their end-of-course concert in the school theatre on Friday at 2.00pm.

The repertoire to be showcased will include the march 'Castell Coch', Paul Lovatt Cooper's 'Fire in the Blood', 'Sleep' by Eric Whitacre, the major Philip Sparke test-piece, 'The Land of The Long White Cloud and 'Calon y Ddraig' (Heart of the Dragon) by Matthew Hall.

Bursting through

Speaking to 4BR Ian Porthouse said: "It's been a super few days working alongside Alan and John and the players. There is burgeoning talent here in Scotland that is bursting through in bands at all levels.

The investment through the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland is a real showcase for excellence and ambition."

During the week Alan and John also organised a 'Young Composers' Competition' as well as the fun of their NYBBS Got Talent!' show.