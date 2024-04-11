                 

Farewell brings success for Savoyat

Composer Pierre-Antoine Savoyat has won the Angelo Inglese International Composer Competition with his work marking the centenary of the death of the great Giacomo Puccini.

  The composer's work marked the 100th anniversary of the death of Giacomo Puccini

Thursday, 11 April 2024

        

Composer Pierre-Antoine Savoyat has been celebrating his success in winning the prestigious 6th Angelo Inglese International Composer Competition.

The special edition of the event saw entrants asked to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of the great Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, who died in November 1924.

Farewell

Pierre-Antoine's symphonic band work, 'Farewell' was inspired by Puccini's 'Crisantemi', one of the few chamber works he wrote for string quartet following the death of his friend, the Duke of Savoy.

The Frenchman has already made a significant impression on the brass band world, with his 'Sinfonietta no. 2: Quatre Impressions' used as the set-test at the 2023 Belgian National Championships. It was also performed at the European Championships in 2022 by French National Champion Haut-de-France.

In addition, his 'Sinfonietta no.3: Heritage' was used at the French National Championships in the Second Division.

Close friends

Speaking about his prize-winning work, he told 4BR: "In 2023 I suddenly lost two close musical friends who were also important in my development as a composer.

Florent Bonnetain was a conductor and brass player, and Alexandre Comble was a tuba player and director of a music school. They were both very dedicated as they moved mountains to create incredible projects and supported young musicians in reaching their potential."

Telling link

He added: "The link to Puccini's 'Crisantemi' was therefore appropriate and telling, with the five parts an arch in linked parts as well as hinting at another Puccini work with 'Tosca'.

It is a composition that celebrates their life, and that they are still alive with us as long as we don't stop thinking about them."

The Frenchman has already made a significant impression on the brass band world, with his work 'Sinfonietta no. 2: Quatre Impressions' used as the set-test at the 2023 Belgian National Championships4BR

First prize

The jury composed of Angelo Inglese jr, Johan de Meij, Otto M. Schwarz, Massimo Martinelli, Lito Fontana and Fabrizio Papi awarded 'Farewell' first prize and 2500 Euros in the Blue Riband Category A, with the Category B (for brass bands) first prize going to 'Excerpts from Edgar' by Thom Zigterman.

Pierre-Antoine revealed that although he has no plans to arrange the 15 minute work for the brass band medium, he is currently working on a flugel horn concerto as well as well as a number of jazz ensemble projects.

His recently released album, 'Memories from a Winter Journey' has already gained widespread critical acclaim.

More brass bands

"It is a work very specially for symphonic band, so I think it sits comfortably there," he adds.

"I do however want to write again for brass bands and am already looking forward to attending the 2025 European Championships in Stavanger.

Brass bands offer such an exciting opportunity for a composer, so I want to keep writing for them."

        

sAVOYAT

