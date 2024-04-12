                 

*
banner

News

NYBBGB ready for double Concerto performance

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will head to Liverpool and London this weekend to perform Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' with their National Youth Orchestra counterparts.

NYBBGB
  The National Youth Brass Band will perform Concerto Grosso in Liverpool and London

Friday, 12 April 2024

        

The first of two performances of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' will be heard tonight at Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall, when the Ambassador Band of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain performs alongside the National Youth Orchestra under the baton of their Associate Conductor, Tess Jackson.

It will be the first performance in what will be both significant artistic period for the organisation.

Liverpool

Friday's evening performance (7.30pm) will be followed on Saturday 13th April with a sold out performance by the National Youth Brass Band at Liverpool's Tung Auditorium led by Dr Robert Childs.

Saturday's programme will include the opportunity to hear Sir Karl Jenkins' 'Fragile Earth', his first major work for brass band, which was given its world premiere in Cardiff last weekend

London

On Sunday 14th April (7.30pm) the Ambassador Band will head to the Royal Festival Hall in London for the second performance of 'Concerto Grosso'.

The 'Catalyst' collaboration reflects the commitment both organisations have to change perceptions and show a wider audience "that both symphony orchestras and brass bands are a living, vital and integral part of British culture."

The second part of the programmes sees the National Youth Orchestra perform Prokofiev's 'Symphony No. 5'.

Programmes:

Friday 12th April:

The National Youth Orchestra & National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain
Conductor: Jessica Cottis
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (7.30pm)

https://www.liverpoolphil.com/whats-on/classical-music/catalyst-the-national youth-orchestra-and-the-national-youth-brass-band/8986

Programme:
Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra (Gavin Higgins)
Symphony No. 5 (Prokofiev)

Saturday 13th April:

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain
Conductor: Dr Robert Childs
The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool (5.00pm)

https://thetungauditorium.com/events/catalyst-the-national-youth-brass band-of-great-britain#book-tickets

Programme:
Four Minute Mile (Judith Bingham)
Carnival Overture Op. 92 (DvoÅ™Ã¡k arr. Brand)
Little Suite for Brass, No. 1 (Malcolm Arnold)
Voices of Youth (Edward Gregson)
Journey Into Freedom (Eric Ball)
Dundonell from Hymn of the Highlands (Phillip Sparke)
Faith (Dorothy Gates)
Sing, Sing, Sing (Louis Prima arr. Fogie)
Little Prayer (Evelyne Glennie)
Fragile World (Sir Karl Jenkins)

Sunday 14th April:

The National Youth Orchestra & National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain
Conductor: Jessica Cottis
Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall (7.30pm)

https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/classical-music/catalyst

Programme:
Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra (Gavin Higgins)
Symphony No. 5 (Prokofiev)

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NYBBGB

NYBBGB ready for double Concerto performance

April 12 • The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will head to Liverpool and London this weekend to perform Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' with their National Youth Orchestra counterparts.

kEVIN sTEES

Interview with Kevin Stees

April 12 • We talk to the MD of the newly crowned Champion Band of North America.

Smith and Grezzy

New podcast from Smith & Grezzy

April 12 • Sandy Smith and Simon Gresswell have got together to produce a new podcast — and are joined by Duncan Beckley for their first show.

sAVOYAT

Farewell brings success for Savoyat

April 11 • Composer Pierre-Antoine Savoyat has won the Angelo Inglese International Composer Competition with his work marking the centenary of the death of the great Giacomo Puccini.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Newstead Brass - Raising for the Roof

Saturday 13 April • Hill Methodist Church, The Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottingham NG17 8JS

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - SPRING CONCERT

Saturday 13 April • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Dobcross Silver Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 14 April • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

April 12 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET and a EUPHONIUM player. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

Chelmsford Silver Band

April 12 • Bb Bass and solo horn players. We are a friendly, active and non-competition band established 75 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals averaging 28 players are on Wednesday evenings at The Broomfield Methodist Church Chelmsford.

Long Melford Silver Band

April 11 • Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for Bb and Eb Basses. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk under the baton of Musical Director Frankie Ayers.

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top