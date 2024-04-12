NYBBGB ready for double Concerto performance

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will head to Liverpool and London this weekend to perform Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' with their National Youth Orchestra counterparts.

The first of two performances of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' will be heard tonight at Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall, when the Ambassador Band of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain performs alongside the National Youth Orchestra under the baton of their Associate Conductor, Tess Jackson.

It will be the first performance in what will be both significant artistic period for the organisation.

Liverpool

Friday's evening performance (7.30pm) will be followed on Saturday 13th April with a sold out performance by the National Youth Brass Band at Liverpool's Tung Auditorium led by Dr Robert Childs.

Saturday's programme will include the opportunity to hear Sir Karl Jenkins' 'Fragile Earth', his first major work for brass band, which was given its world premiere in Cardiff last weekend

London

On Sunday 14th April (7.30pm) the Ambassador Band will head to the Royal Festival Hall in London for the second performance of 'Concerto Grosso'.

The 'Catalyst' collaboration reflects the commitment both organisations have to change perceptions and show a wider audience "that both symphony orchestras and brass bands are a living, vital and integral part of British culture."

The second part of the programmes sees the National Youth Orchestra perform Prokofiev's 'Symphony No. 5'.

Programmes:

Friday 12th April:

The National Youth Orchestra & National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Conductor: Jessica Cottis

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (7.30pm)

https://www.liverpoolphil.com/whats-on/classical-music/catalyst-the-national youth-orchestra-and-the-national-youth-brass-band/8986

Programme:

Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra (Gavin Higgins)

Symphony No. 5 (Prokofiev)

Saturday 13th April:

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Conductor: Dr Robert Childs

The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool (5.00pm)

https://thetungauditorium.com/events/catalyst-the-national-youth-brass band-of-great-britain#book-tickets

Programme:

Four Minute Mile (Judith Bingham)

Carnival Overture Op. 92 (DvoÅ™Ã¡k arr. Brand)

Little Suite for Brass, No. 1 (Malcolm Arnold)

Voices of Youth (Edward Gregson)

Journey Into Freedom (Eric Ball)

Dundonell from Hymn of the Highlands (Phillip Sparke)

Faith (Dorothy Gates)

Sing, Sing, Sing (Louis Prima arr. Fogie)

Little Prayer (Evelyne Glennie)

Fragile World (Sir Karl Jenkins)

Sunday 14th April:

The National Youth Orchestra & National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Conductor: Jessica Cottis

Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall (7.30pm)



https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/classical-music/catalyst

Programme:

Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra (Gavin Higgins)

Symphony No. 5 (Prokofiev)