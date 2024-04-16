                 

New cornet addition welcomed at Tredegar

Ahead of their European assault, Tredegar welcomes the signing of cornet player Ollie Cordner.

Oliie Cordner
  Ollie Cordner will make his debut with the band at the forthcoming European Championships in Palanga

Tuesday, 16 April 2024

        

Tredegar Band has welcomed the signing of Ollie Cordner on cornet as they continue their preparations for their appearance at the European Championships in Palanga in a few weeks' time.

Coming from a strong musical family connection to the Salvation Army, the 20-year-old is currently studying at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

He signs for the Welsh band after enjoying playing with GUS Band and more recently as principal cornet of Langley Band, whom he helped claim the Midlands First Section Area title in Corby last month.

Exciting bands

He told 4BR: "I'm delighted to be able to join and to head straight to the European Championships.

There is no doubt Tredegar is one of the most exciting bands to be part of, and with recordings with Peter Moore to come soon after, there is always something new to work towards."

However, with a couple of recent departures the chance came to welcome Ollie, who has already fitted in perfectlyMD, Ian Porthouse

Welcome and thanks

Speaking about the new arrival, MD Ian Pothouse added: "We have been very fortunate over the past few years to have such a settled cornet section. However, with a couple of recent departures the chance came to welcome Ollie, who has already fitted in perfectly."

Ian added: "Our thanks and best wishes go to Meirion Davies who played with us for over a decade and was such an integral part of the band.

We wish him all the very best as he carries on his playing and builds on the success of his mouthpiece plating business."

        

Tredegar Band

