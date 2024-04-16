                 

News

World Rankings: April update

After a busy start to the contesting year, the first Band Supplies — 4barsrest World rankings update of the year sees Foden's sitting proudly at the top.

  2024 North West Regional Champions

Tuesday, 16 April 2024

        

Hauts-de-France claimed the first victory of the year at the French National Championships, quickly followed by Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag retaining its Norwegian title in Bergen.

The Welsh Open title went to Ebbw Valley and there was success for Newstead at the NEMBBA contest and Verwood at the ODBBA Winter Contest before the regional contests got underway.

Foden's, Black Dyke, Desford Colliery, co-operation band, Flowers, Zone One, Easington Collliery and Cory were the winners of their respective regional events, with Downshire Brass (BBNI Brass in Concert Contest) and Wantage Silver (SCABA Spring Contest) also enjoying success in the intervening weeks.

Brisbane Excelsior returned to the top at the Australian National Championships, while in the USA Five Lakes Silver received a pre-national boost at the Dublin Festival of Brass. However, it was James Madison University that took the top prize at NABBA, for the first time in its history.

A busy few weeks are ahead and the next update will include the results of the European Championships in Palanga and Blackpool's Spring Festival.

Top 10 Bands


1. Foden's
2. Cory
3. Black Dyke
4. Tredegar
5. Eikanger-Bjørsvik
6. Brighouse and Rastrick
7. Valaisia Brass Band
8. Brass Band Treize Etoiles
9. Flowers
10. Grimethorpe Colliery

To view all ranked bands go to:
www.4barsrest.com/rankings

        

Fodens

