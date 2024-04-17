NASUWT Riverside to bind time in Sunderland

A reprise collaboration between a brass band and an innovative pop-art group will be heard loud and clear at one of Sunderland's leading performance venues this weekend.

The NASUWT Riverside Band under conductors Prof Nicholas Childs and Duncan Wilson will perform in collaboration with one of the city's most innovative art-pop bands this weekend at one of its most progressive concert venues.

The band will join forces at the Fire Station with the duo Field Music for the afternoon presentation on Sunday April 21st at 3.00pm.

It will feature a first half of traditional brass band music followed by a second half feature of a reprise of elements of the 'Binding Time' collaboration premiered at Durham's Gala Theatre in 2022.

'Binding Time' is an album of songs inspired by the formation of the Durham Miners' Association (DMA).

The songs were originally written as a commission for Durham Brass Festival and were due to be performed at Redhills, the home of the DMA (known as The Pitman's Parliament) in July 2021, but the performance was delayed due to Covid-19.

David Brewis of Field Music told 4BR: "It feels special that we'll get to have this mini reunion in a venue which is very important to us and very important to Sunderland. It will be the first time we've met up with the band since we finished recording the album last year."

He added: "The whole 'Binding Time' project was quite involved for quite a long period of time.

It was almost three years of researching, writing, arranging, rehearsing and recording, all affected by the complications of the pandemic, so it'll be nice to revisit the songs with a different perspective, in the context of a real brass band show."

Welcome collaboration

Welcoming the collaboration between the band and group, Andrew Dipper, of The Fire Station, said: "We're delighted to have two such massive names in their own respective musical genres.

The combination of pop genius and brass band brilliance will make for an eclectic and uplifting afternoon, and the unrivalled acoustics of The Fire Station means we're a perfect venue for what will be a special afternoon."