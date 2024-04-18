Moore in recital mode at Wigmore Hall

The trombone virtuoso can be heard in recital mode at London's Wigmore Hall this Friday

Trombonist Peter Moore can be enjoyed playing in recital mode this Friday (19th April — 1.00pm) where he is joined by pianist Zeynep Ozsuca for a performance at London's Wigmore Hall (W1U 2BP).

Wide ranging

The hour-long concert will see him perform a wide-ranging programme of compositions — opening with Vincent Persichetti's 'Parable XVIII FOR Solo Trombone Op.133' followed by 'Fantaisie for Trombone and Piano Op. 27' by Zygmunt Stojowski.

The concert is part of the CAVATINA Chamber Music Trust scheme and will also see him perform 'Romance for Trombone and Piano' attributed to Carl Maria von Weber, 'Stravinsky's 'Pulcinella Suite', 'Bolivar' by Eric Cook and Gershwin's 'Someone to Watch Over Me'.

Eclectic programme

Speaking about the Wigmore Hall appearance he said: "Zeynep and I are really looking forward to sharing this eclectic programme!"

Wigmore Hall

Friday April 19th

1.00pm

Free for Under 25's