Entries open for inclusive SWBBA contest

Bands are being encouraged to enter the popular SWBBA Contest in Torquay in November — with a great new all inclusive approach for young players.

SWBBA
  The event takes place at Torquay's Riviera Centre

Tuesday, 30 April 2024

        

Entries are now being sought from bands wishing to take part in the 76th South West Brass Band Association (SWBBA) Annual Championships, which will be held at Torquay's Riviera Centre on Saturday 2nd November.

There will be six sections of competition: Open (Championship/First); Second; Third; Fourth; Youth Bands and Training Bands.

The adjudication teams will be announced in due course.

Inclusive

For the first time, Training Bands will be permitted to perform with non-traditional brass band instruments such as French horns, trumpets and plastic instruments in an all inclusive ethos of enjoyable participation especially for youngsters looming to simply enjoy playing.

Entries

Entries need to be submitted by 29th June at: www.southwestbrassbandassociation.co.uk

        

