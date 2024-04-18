Pacey lead relinquished after 20 year temporary help

The outstanding John Pacey has stepped down from the principal cornet role at Harborough Band after a temporary stay of 20 years...

After 20 years the Harborough Band will have to get used to no longer having a Pacey cornet lead on the concert and contest stage after it was confirmed that the hugely respected John Pacey has decided to step down from the principal cornet role.

Thankfully though he won't be lost to the band as he will now take up the repiano cornet seat to once again "help the band out"as he famously said he would temporarily do some two decades ago.

Commitment and talent

However, such was his commitment and talent that the former GUS and William Davis player was persuaded to take on the role permanently — and it has been one that he has filled with distinction all the way up to his final appearance at the recent ConsTest contest in Birmingham.

John is part of a well known Harborough banding family — with his wife Jaqui playing solo baritone, one of his daughters Sam on percussion and his granddaughters Elana and Elise also being regular recent players.

Another 20 years

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "John has always laughed about him only taking on the role temporarily, even though it has lasted 20 dedicated years.

We are delighted that he will remain as an integral part of the team on repiano cornet too — hopefully for another short 20 year spell at least!"

We are delighted that he will remain as an integral part of the team on repiano cornet too — hopefully for another short 20 year spell at least! Harborough Band

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

New principal

The band has announced that their new principal cornet will be Ethan Hall, who has moved to the area after playing with Tredegar Band.

He recently played with Harborough at the ConsTest event and told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to join. There is a great atmosphere and positivity under conductor Ben Smith that reminds me of my time at Tredegar, and to be able to have the experience of John in the cornet section is also a huge boost."