Childs and Fisher to be awarded Iles and Mortimer Medals

David Childs and Paul Fisher will be the recipients of the 2024 Iles and Mortimer Medals in recognition of their outstanding service to the brass band movement.

Medals
  David Childs and Paul Fisher will receive their awards later this year

Thursday, 18 April 2024

        

The Worshipful Company of Musicians, formed in 1500, and one of the City of London's historic livery companies, has announced the 2024 recipients of its prestigious Iles Medal and Mortimer Medal.

The awards are made annually in recognition of outstanding service to the brass band movement. The formal presentations will be made later this year.

Iles Medal

The Iles Medal was established in 1947 by John Henry Iles, a former Master of the Company, and is awarded annually to musicians who have made a significant contribution to the brass band movement.

This year it will be made to the international renowned euphonium soloist, recording artist and educator, David Childs.

On being informed of the news he told 4BR: "I am deeply honoured to be recognised with this award. To follow in a line of some of the most respected figures in the banding movement means a great deal to me and my family."

Mortimer Medal

The Mortimer Medal recognises service in fostering new generations of brass band musicians, having been endowed in 1995 in memory of Harry Mortimer by his widow, Margaret Mortimer.

This year it will be presented to the acclaimed performer, educator and conductor Paul Fisher.

Speaking on hearing the news he told 4BR: "I am thrilled and humbled. I love everything about what making music and especially brass band music can do for youngsters. It is the key that can open so many doors of opportunity. I just try and place that key in youngsters' hands by playing brass band instruments."

The awards are made annually in recognition of outstanding service to the brass band movement4BR

David Childs



Since making his mark as the Brass Final winner of the BBC Young Musician of the Year 2000 David Childs he has become an unstinting ambassador for the euphonium as a true concerto instrument, appearing as guest soloist and recording artist with numerous leading orchestras.

His global reputation has been hallmarked by performances at numerous iconic concert venues across the globe. He has premiered at least sixteen concertos for euphonium, including those from composers Alun Hoddinott, Sir Karl Jenkins, Christian Lindberg and Paul Mealor.

His excellence has been recognised with numerous awards and accolades, including two ITEA Excellence in Recording Awards.

In 2018 he was appointed Professor of Euphonium at the University of North Texas and holds positions as Visiting Professor at Tokyo's Senzoku Gakuen College of Music and International Visiting Tutor at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

He is a founding member of Eminence Brass, Artistic Director of Cardiff Symphonic Winds, Editor of the Brass Band World Magazine, and as a Buffet Crampon Besson Artist he continues to showcase the euphonium as a solo vehicle within the world of classical music.

Paul Fisher

Paul Fisher is widely regarded as one of the foremost music educators in the UK. His weekly programmes of workshops engage with over 500 children each week across a portfolio of work with Hertfordshire Music Service, Brass Bands England (BBE) and the Amersham Band organisation.

As part of BBE's 'Brass Foundations' initiative he has helped inspire hundreds of local children to enjoy their first experience of music making in schools and community bands.

As a trombonist, he has worked extensively with a huge array of different musical ensembles — from the London Symphony Orchestra to iconic British pop artists Madness.

Since taking over as Musical Director of Amersham Band in 2009, Paul has taken them from the Fourth to Championship Section, the apex of a pioneering musical community of 10 ensembles that each week opens its doors to over 200 players of all ages and abilities.

Paul is also a regular guest teacher at Conservatoires across the UK.

        

