                 

*
banner

News

Marathon Man reveals 26.2 mile play list for London run

Nathaniel Dye has a mega-long play list to perform as he hits the roads with trainers and trombone for the London marathon this weekend.

Nathaniel Dye
  Nathaniel is the MD of the Pavilion Brass Band in East London

Friday, 19 April 2024

        

Nathaniel Dye, the conductor of the Pavilion Brass Band based in East London is putting in the last few miles of practice for his musical appearance at the London Marathon this weekend (Sunday21st April).

As previously reported on 4BR, not only does he aim to complete the 26.2 mile course fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Care in the process, he will also be doing so playing the trombone.

Nathaniel is also doing all of this whilst battling stage 4 terminal bowel cancer and has already raised over £17,000.

Marathon play list

He has now released his 'marathon' play list for the occasion — and armed with his
green plastic trombone (the Macmillan colour), donated by Warwick Music he has told 4BR that he hopes banders along the way will shout out on their favourites on the list for him to play.

He told 4BR: "All the running training is done, but I've still got a few tunes that I have to fully memorise for the day. It's a bit of an eclectic play list — but I hope people shout one of their favourites along the way.

I'll even try 'Flight of the Bumblebee' if someone pledges £100 and Queen's 'Don't Stop Me Now' will become 'Please Stop Me Now' at the finishing line!"

Raise awareness

Nathaniel was diagnosed with his condition aged 36, and is hoping in his words,"â€¦to survive at least a year, although my chances of making it past five are under 10%.

The aim is to raise awareness along the way in the hope that others — unlike me — can maybe catch the cancer early enough to give them a hopeful prognosis..."

The aim is to raise awareness along the way in the hope that others — unlike me, can maybe catch the cancer early enough to give them a hopeful prognosis...Nathaniel Dyer

Tunes for trombone

Nathaniel's play list includes Sweet Caroline; Bear Necessities; Minute waltz; Message to you Rudi; Wallace and Gromit; House of Cards; The Acrobat; 5/4 waltz from Tchaikovsky 6; Dambusters; Eye of the Tiger; Ode to Joy; Seven Nation Army; Race for the Prize — Flaming Lips; The Wine Song — Cat Empire; Mars from The Planets; Don't Stop Me Now; The Wellerman; The Stripper; Patricia; My Way; Misty; Wandering Minstrel; Hey Jude; Nothing Compares to You; Twinkle Twinkle; Livin on a Prayer and Blue Moon.

To donate

To help and donate go to:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Bowelcancerbucketlist

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tivoli

New works to be showcased at Dutch National Championships

April 19 • 'The Lost Circle' is joined by a selection of new and established works to test the bands at the Netherlands National Championships later this year.

Brass in Concert

Youth sounds return to Brass in Concert

April 19 • The sounds of brilliant youngsters taking part in the Youth Brass in Concert Championships will be heard again later this year as the entertainment contest returns to Gateshead weekend.

Nathaniel Dye

Marathon Man reveals 26.2 mile play list for London run

April 19 • Nathaniel Dye has a mega-long play list to perform as he hits the roads with trainers and trombone for the London marathon this weekend.

Van der Roost

British Open announces 2024 test-piece

April 19 • 'The Lost Circle' by Jan Van Der Roost will pose questioning musical challenges for bands wishing to construct a British Open winning performance at Symphony Hall this year.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Guest soloista Glyn and Helen Williams

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton Old Wigan Band. Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert: Pemberton Old Wigan DWB

Sunday 21 April • Boarshurst Band Club Greenbridge Lane Greenfield Saddleworth Ol37EW

Barnsley Brass -

Sunday 21 April • Holiday Inn, Barnsley Road, Dodworth, Barnsley S75 3JT

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band - Reading Festival of Brass: Open Workshop Rehearsal

Saturday 27 April • St Laurence Church, Reading RG1 3EJ

Vacancies »

HOOVER BAND BOLTON

April 18 • Hoover Band Bolton are seeking a 2nd Euphonium, Bb Bass and a kit player to complete our line-up in this friendly but committed band. We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays 2000-2145 in our own bandroom at the Ukrainian Club in Bolton.

West Midlands Police Band

April 18 • Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We're on the lookout for a 2nd Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit). Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Elland Silver Band

April 18 • Fancy playing at Whit Friday? Owing to work commitments we're looking for a Championship section standard 1st and 2nd Horn Player to complete our line up for Whit Friday. You'll need to be available for our rehearsal on Thursday 23rd May, 8 - 10pm.

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Corry

Ph.D, M.Mus, B.Mus (hons)
Conductor, adjudicator, teacher.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top