Marathon Man reveals 26.2 mile play list for London run

Nathaniel Dye has a mega-long play list to perform as he hits the roads with trainers and trombone for the London marathon this weekend.

Nathaniel Dye, the conductor of the Pavilion Brass Band based in East London is putting in the last few miles of practice for his musical appearance at the London Marathon this weekend (Sunday21st April).

As previously reported on 4BR, not only does he aim to complete the 26.2 mile course fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Care in the process, he will also be doing so playing the trombone.

Nathaniel is also doing all of this whilst battling stage 4 terminal bowel cancer and has already raised over £17,000.

Marathon play list

He has now released his 'marathon' play list for the occasion — and armed with his

green plastic trombone (the Macmillan colour), donated by Warwick Music he has told 4BR that he hopes banders along the way will shout out on their favourites on the list for him to play.

He told 4BR: "All the running training is done, but I've still got a few tunes that I have to fully memorise for the day. It's a bit of an eclectic play list — but I hope people shout one of their favourites along the way.

I'll even try 'Flight of the Bumblebee' if someone pledges £100 and Queen's 'Don't Stop Me Now' will become 'Please Stop Me Now' at the finishing line!"

Raise awareness

Nathaniel was diagnosed with his condition aged 36, and is hoping in his words,"â€¦to survive at least a year, although my chances of making it past five are under 10%.

The aim is to raise awareness along the way in the hope that others — unlike me — can maybe catch the cancer early enough to give them a hopeful prognosis..."

Tunes for trombone

Nathaniel's play list includes Sweet Caroline; Bear Necessities; Minute waltz; Message to you Rudi; Wallace and Gromit; House of Cards; The Acrobat; 5/4 waltz from Tchaikovsky 6; Dambusters; Eye of the Tiger; Ode to Joy; Seven Nation Army; Race for the Prize — Flaming Lips; The Wine Song — Cat Empire; Mars from The Planets; Don't Stop Me Now; The Wellerman; The Stripper; Patricia; My Way; Misty; Wandering Minstrel; Hey Jude; Nothing Compares to You; Twinkle Twinkle; Livin on a Prayer and Blue Moon.

To donate

To help and donate go to:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Bowelcancerbucketlist