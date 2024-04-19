Youth sounds return to Brass in Concert

The sounds of brilliant youngsters taking part in the Youth Brass in Concert Championships will be heard again later this year as the entertainment contest returns to Gateshead weekend.

The Youth Brass in Concert Championship will return later this year to the Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead as part of the Brass in Concert Championship weekend.

It will be the first time since 2021 that the event will take place, with the organisers announcing a line-up of eight bands who will take to the stage on Sunday 17th November.

The field is made up of competitors from past events, with additional invitations extended to those which have placed highly at Brass Bands England's 2023 Youth Championship.

Brought back

Speaking about the news, Brass in Concert CEO, Nigel Stevens, told 4BR: "After trialling the return of youth elements to the festival post-Covid through our Aspire programme, we now feel the time is right to bring the youth competition back to the event.

The 2024 festival will see more youth organisations than ever take part and we're thrilled with the line-up of bands that have accepted the invitation to attend.

He added: "It was always the intention of the board of trustees for this event to return to the youth brass banding calendar in the UK, and we can't wait to celebrate the creative output that these performances will deliver."

Competing bands:



Elland Youth Band

Houghton Area Youth Brass Band

Lancashire Youth Brass Band

Lions Youth Band

Macclesfield Youth Brass Band

Seindorf Beaumaris Youth Band

Wardle Academy

Youth Brass 2000

Brass in Concert enjoys sponsorship support from Banks Group, Yamaha, and World of Brass with Brass Bands England organising the event.

Tickets:



Tickets for the contest will go on sale on Wednesday 24th July.

Further details of the day, including the order of play and performance times, will be released prior to the on-sale date.

Information:

to be reminded when tickets go on sale. All eight performances will also be recorded by World of Brass to be put onto their wobplay platform post-event.

