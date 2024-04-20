                 

*
banner

News

Comber boost with new instrument grant

Comber Brass has gained a new bass and baritone thanks to a successful grant application to the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Comber
  The band received the instruments from Fiona Ni Mhearain (centre) of Arts Council of Northern Ireland

Saturday, 20 April 2024

        

Comber Brass based on County Down in Northern Ireland has gained an invaluable instrument boost thanks to a successful grant aid application through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

The Second Section band has just taken possession of a new bass and baritone, which were immediately put to good use by players Stephen Kennedy and Lana Moore in a rehearsal with MD Paul Hamilton.

Presentation

The official presentation of the instruments was made by Arts Council of Northern Ireland Development Officer Fiona Ni Mhearain, herself a player in a traditional music group.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "This has come as a fantastic boost and at such a positive time.

We are grateful for band member Gordon Gray for his meticulous and successful application and of course the Arts Council for their generous contribution to help ensuring the further development of Comber Brass."

        

TAGS: Comber Silver Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

eASTER

Different vibe provides Easter progress for NYBBS

April 20 • The recent Easter Course of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland has seen great progress made by its young players.

Len Atter

Death of Len Atter

April 20 • The death has been announced of the former Hanwell Band player and respected brass band supporter, Len Atter.

Comber

Comber boost with new instrument grant

April 20 • Comber Brass has gained a new bass and baritone thanks to a successful grant application to the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Red Admiral

Rising count for Red Admiral Entertainment Contest

April 20 • There has been a hugely encouraging response from bands wishing to enter the new entertainment contest later this year — but more Third and Fourth Section bands are welcome.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Guest soloista Glyn and Helen Williams

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton Old Wigan Band. Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert: Pemberton Old Wigan DWB

Sunday 21 April • Boarshurst Band Club Greenbridge Lane Greenfield Saddleworth Ol37EW

Barnsley Brass -

Sunday 21 April • Holiday Inn, Barnsley Road, Dodworth, Barnsley S75 3JT

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band - Reading Festival of Brass: Open Workshop Rehearsal

Saturday 27 April • St Laurence Church, Reading RG1 3EJ

Vacancies »

Croft Silver Band

April 20 • Solo Cornet & Back Row Cornet player. We have a vacancy on both of our cornet benches. Following on from a rebuilding process, this is the last area of our band that we need to fill after some solid contest results recently at the area and at ConsTest.

HOOVER BAND BOLTON

April 18 • Hoover Band Bolton are seeking a 2nd Euphonium, Bb Bass and a kit player to complete our line-up in this friendly but committed band. We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays 2000-2145 in our own bandroom at the Ukrainian Club in Bolton.

West Midlands Police Band

April 18 • Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We're on the lookout for a 2nd Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit). Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top