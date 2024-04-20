Comber boost with new instrument grant

Comber Brass has gained a new bass and baritone thanks to a successful grant application to the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Comber Brass based on County Down in Northern Ireland has gained an invaluable instrument boost thanks to a successful grant aid application through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

The Second Section band has just taken possession of a new bass and baritone, which were immediately put to good use by players Stephen Kennedy and Lana Moore in a rehearsal with MD Paul Hamilton.

Presentation

The official presentation of the instruments was made by Arts Council of Northern Ireland Development Officer Fiona Ni Mhearain, herself a player in a traditional music group.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "This has come as a fantastic boost and at such a positive time.

We are grateful for band member Gordon Gray for his meticulous and successful application and of course the Arts Council for their generous contribution to help ensuring the further development of Comber Brass."