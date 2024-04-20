Barnsley ready for home town entertainment

Barnsley Brass are the latest band to be featured in the 2024 Yorkshire Brass Band Festival.

The latest concert in the popular 2024 Yorkshire Brass Band Festival takes place on Sunday 21st April featuring Barnsley Brass led by MD Ben Brickles.

The Yorkshire Second Section band will perform at the Holiday Inn in their home town at 1.00pm with a programme that their MD says they hope will cater for all musical tastes.

Fantastic showcase

"This is a fantastic showcase series to help promote grass roots banding," Ben Brickles told 4BR.

"Understandably, we have been looking forward to performing in our home town so we have worked hard to put together a programme that appeals to the widest possible musical tastes."

Opening with the traditional sounds of a classic brass band march in 'The Contestor', they will take in different genres — from a Welsh love song to James Bond in the first half and from rock group Queen to The Grand Old Duke of York in the second.

The band's talented soloists will also be featured, with Jacob Bramley on 'Song of the Night' and Joanne Barlow on 'My Ain Folk'.

Don't miss out

Ben added: "We've out together a programme that has a bit of everything, so I hope people will come along and enjoy what we have to offer. I won't real it all, but if it's easy listening music played really well, then you don't want to miss out."

Concert promoter, Tony Sykes told 4BR: "The relaxed atmosphere means there are no reserved seats with seating at party tables with drinks available at the bar.

This is a series of events that supports grass roots banding, showcasing what it does best â€” playing entertaining music for the general public to enjoy. The only insistence I have is that each bands plays an absolute cracker of a brass band march — and we have another one this weekend."

Further information and schedule:

For further information go to: www.tonysykesproductions.co.uk