Interview with Nathaniel Dye

4BR catches up with the inspirational trombone playing marathon man to find out more about his achievement and what he plans next.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

Arguably one of the most inspirational back stories amongst thousands that will have provided the personal drive for runners taking part in the recent London Marathon came from musician Nathanial Dye.

The conductor of the non-contesting Pavilion Brass Band from the Barking & Dagenham area of London, was diagnosed with stage 4 incurable bowel cancer, aged just 36.

Determined to fulfil his own Bowel Cancer bucket list to ensure as he says "to show the world through words and deeds that it's possible to live a full life post-diagnosis" he set off to raise over £33,000 for the work undertaken by Macmillan Cancer Support.

He decided to do it the hard way though — not only running the London marathon, but doing so by playing the trombone along the 26.2 mile way.

On Sunday he completed his goal in an incredible time of 5 hours and 49 minutes — so we thought we had better find out more — and what he intends to do next...

Support

You can still help support him by donating at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Bowelcancerbucketlist