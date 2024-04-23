                 

*
banner

News

Interview with Nathaniel Dye

4BR catches up with the inspirational trombone playing marathon man to find out more about his achievement and what he plans next.

Nthaniel Dye
  We catch up with Nathaniel to find out more about his achievement and what he plans next

Tuesday, 23 April 2024

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

Arguably one of the most inspirational back stories amongst thousands that will have provided the personal drive for runners taking part in the recent London Marathon came from musician Nathanial Dye.

The conductor of the non-contesting Pavilion Brass Band from the Barking & Dagenham area of London, was diagnosed with stage 4 incurable bowel cancer, aged just 36.

Determined to fulfil his own Bowel Cancer bucket list to ensure as he says "to show the world through words and deeds that it's possible to live a full life post-diagnosis" he set off to raise over £33,000 for the work undertaken by Macmillan Cancer Support.

He decided to do it the hard way though — not only running the London marathon, but doing so by playing the trombone along the 26.2 mile way.

On Sunday he completed his goal in an incredible time of 5 hours and 49 minutes — so we thought we had better find out more — and what he intends to do next...

Support

You can still help support him by donating at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Bowelcancerbucketlist

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Andrea Price

Price launches website

April 23 • The composer, conductor, adjudicator and performer Andrea Price has just launched her new website.

Garforth Brass

Eddison takes the lead at Garforth Brass

April 23 • The experienced Gordon Eddison has become the new Musical Director of Garforth Brass in Yorkshire.

Nthaniel Dye

Interview with Nathaniel Dye

April 23 • 4BR catches up with the inspirational trombone playing marathon man to find out more about his achievement and what he plans next.

BBP Registry

BBP Players Registry issues clarity on moves

April 22 • With the British Open Spring Festival on the immediate horizon the BBP Registry has issued clarification on registration issues.

What's on »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band - Reading Festival of Brass: Open Workshop Rehearsal

Saturday 27 April • St Laurence Church, Reading RG1 3EJ

London Central Fellowship Band - Hemel Hempstead Salvation Army

Saturday 27 April • Waterhouse St, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1ES

Haverhill Silver Band - Friends' Requests

Sunday 28 April • Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 28 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 3 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

April 23 • MERESIDE BRASS (Rudheath,Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET & a 2nd EUPH to complete our line up. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events and enjoy occasional contests. Come and give us a try!

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

April 23 • Applications are invited for a Euphonium player to join our Rugby based band. Bilton Silver (Rugby) band are currently contesting in the Championship section and has a varied programme of events spread throughout the year.

Chinnor Silver

April 23 • We are looking to strengthen our team ready for 2025 and require Bass (Bb or Eb), Bass trombone, Soprano and percussion players. We are a very friendly, progressive 2nd section band who will start next year at the top of their regional rankings table.

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top