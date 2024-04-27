Palanga schedule announced

Its going to be busy time of contesting and music making in Palanga as EBBA confirms European Championships time table.

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has confirmed the schedule of events that will form 2024 European Brass Band Championships in Palanga.

Held in association with World of Brass, the festival which is partially financed by Lithuanian Council for Culture has already welcomed the 35 members from 14 different countries that will perform as the European Youth Brass Band under the direction of Philip Harper.

Composer Competition

The first major competitive event will take place on Thursday 2nd May at the impressive Palanga Concert Hall. The 9th European Composers Competition will see Cory Band provide the world premieres of the trio of works by the finalists supported by an exciting concert set from the European Youth Brass Band.

Friday

The opening ceremony and set-work draw (as well as Challenge Section) follows on Friday 3rd May at the picturesque Amber Museum set in the 19th-century Tiskeviciai Palace, surrounded by the Palanga Botanical Gardens.

Just a few hours later at Palanga Concert Hall the 12 Championship Section bands will perform the set-work, 'A Road Less Travelled' by Philip Sparke.

Saturday

A full day on Saturday 4th May will start with the Challenge Section immediately followed by the Championship Section own-choice performances. The Gala Concert in the evening will see Philip Harper lead the Cory Band again supported by the European Youth Brass Band.

Sunday





Sunday 5th May will be a celebration of youthful talent with the hosting of the European Youth Championships.

Those who are unable to make the trip to Palanga can watch all the main band competition action and the Gala Concert by subscribing to www.wobply.com

Schedule





Saturday 27th April:

European Youth Brass Band (EYBB)

Musical Director Philip Harper (first gathering)

Thursday 2nd May:

Final Concert European Composers Competition

Palanga Concert Hall

The Cory Band and EYBB

8.00pm (local time)

Friday 3rd May:

11.00am: Opening Ceremony (by invitation only)

Palanga Amber Museum Friday

2.00pm: Composer talk

3.00pm: Championship Section (Test Piece)

Palanga Concert Hall

Saturday 4th May:

8.00am: Draw for Championships Section own-choice

9.00am: Challenge Section (Own Choice programme incl. set test piece)

Palanga Concert Hall

11.30am: Championship Section (Own Choice)

Palanga Concert Hall

8.30pm: Grand Gala Concert and Award Ceremony

EYBB and Cory Band

Palanga Concert Hall

11.00pm: Brass Party with Big Al and the Jokers

Sunday 5th May:

8.00am: EBBA General Meeting

9.00am: European Youth Brass Band Contest

Development Section & Premier Section

Palanga Concert Hall

2.00pm: Farewell Concert EBBC 2024 with EYBB and Award Ceremony

Palanga Concert Hall

Website

Visit the website to EBBC 2024 Palanga

https://orkestras.pro/ebbc-2024/palanga/