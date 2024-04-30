From South Pole to Tibet

If you want to follow the progress of two intrepid musical explorers in Palanga why not get your hands on the scores of the works from Paul Saggers and Simon Dobson.

There is sure to be a great deal of interest from brass band lovers around the globe in hearing the blockbuster own-choice test-pieces that are being played this weekend at the European Championships in Palanga.

Cornish travellers

Two come from Cornish composers Simon Dobson and Paul Saggers — with their intriguingly entitled works 'Jesus in Tibet' and The Falcon the Snow'.

If you want to find out more about them then 4BR has done a short synopsis at:

However, if you want to see just what the players have to play then why not download the score to follow as you sit back at home watching on the www.wobplay.com media platform

The Falcon in the Snow (Paul Saggers):

https://www.paulsaggersmusic.com/product-page/the-falcon-in-the-snow-study-score

Jesus in Tibet (Simon Dobson):

https://simon-dobson.co.uk/product/jesus-in-tibet/