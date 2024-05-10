Scottish Open entries sought

Bands can now get their entries in for the Scottish Open Championship in held in Perth in November.

The Scottish Brass Band Association has announced that entries are now being invited from bands wishing to compete at the Scottish Open Championships in Perth on Saturday November 23rd.

Supported by Besson it will be part of the popular Scottish Festival of Brass and will kick off at Perth Concert Hall at 11.45am. The adjudicators will be Owen Farr and Christopher Bond.

The entry deadline is Monday 1st July.

The 2023 title was won by the cooperation band ahead of Hepworth and Whitburn.

Further information

For further information and an entry form, contact the contest controller Carrie Boax at: sbbapresident@gmail.com

or visit the Scottish Brass Band Association website at: https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=256