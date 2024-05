Your can book your seat at the Royal Albert Hall well in advance of the day

Tickets for the Championship Section National Final to be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 5th October will go on sale from Tuesday 21st May.

The day will see 20 bands will perform Peter Graham's 'Harrison's Dream', whilst the audience will also enjoy a Gala Concert before the announcement of the result.

Further information

For further information, go to:

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/