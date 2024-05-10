Five Lakes ready to rise from ashes

                 

News

Friday, 10 May 2024

        

Five Lakes Silver Band, the current US Open and Dublin Festival of Brass champion from Michigan, is preparing for a new recording project this week.

Entitled, 'Resurget Cineribus' it will be directed by MD, Christopher Ward and will see the band record at the First United Methodist Church in the city of Dearborn.

Title track

He told 4BR: "This 11-track recording will feature three newly commissioned pieces for the band — including the wonderful title track written by Joel Collier.

The Latin text is taken from the Detroit flag and motto, and translates as 'We will rise from the ashes' — appropriate for a city that is determined to return to its former glory."

Finlandia

Christopher also revealed that the release will also include a new work from composer Andrew Wainwright based around Finlandia by Jean Sibelius.

He added: "'Metamorphosis on Finlandia' is a tour de force for brass band and certainly one of the major works on the album.

All this and we will give listeners the chance to enjoy a new signature encore piece arranged by Philip Harper of the Motown classic, 'Bernadette' made popular by the Four Tops and much more."

        

