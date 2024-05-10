                 

News

Royal Patronage for RNCM

King Charles III becomes the Patron of the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

  The RNCM was first awarded Royal Patronage in 1973

Friday, 10 May 2024

        

His Majesty The King has accepted the Patronage of the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) in Manchester.

It follows the first anniversary of the Coronation and was confirmed by Buckingham Palace following a review of over 1,000 patronages of The late Queen, The former Prince of Wales, and The former Duchess of Cornwall.

The RNCM was first awarded Royal Patronage in 1973 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, with the Duchess of Kent becoming President of the College.

Proud

Speaking about the news, Professor Linda Merrick CBE, Principal of the RNCM, said: "We are proud and privileged to share that His Majesty The King has accepted the patronage of the Royal Northern College of Music, taking over from Her Majesty The late Queen who served as patron for almost 50 years.

The RNCM is continually recognised as one of the world's leading conservatoires, and we are extremely honoured that our dedication to music education at the highest level has been recognised in this way."

        

