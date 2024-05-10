                 

*
banner

News

Blackpool gets ready for Spring Festival

57 bands will be looking for success at the Grand Shield, Senior Cup and Senior Trophy.

Winter Gardens
  The 102nd Spring Festival takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

Friday, 10 May 2024

        

57 bands are making their way to Blackpool this weekend for the 102nd British Open Spring Festival.

The action kicks off at 10.00am in the Grand Shield contest with the top two bands gaining an invitation to compete at the 2024 British Open. The Senior Trophy will start at 11.00am with the Senior Cup at 12 noon.

Four bands will also be promoted from the Senior Cup and Senior Trophy to replace the appropriate relegated bands in each section.

The decision on the number of qualification places available for the 2025 Senior Trophy will be made after the event.

Tickets

Tickets for the day are £14 (under 16) and £20.

Tickets will be available from inside the main entrance to the Winter Gardens.

Adjudicators

The adjudicator team for the 2024 Spring Festival are (alphabetical order): Helen Douthwaite-Teesdale, John Doyle, Morgan Griffiths, Alan Morrison, Lynda Nicholson and Andrea Price.

Grand Shield:

Test-Piece: A Brussels Requiem (Bert Appermont)
Opera House
Draws: 9.00am & 1.00pm
Start Time: 10.00am

Camborne Town (Gareth Churcher)
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)
City of Bradford (Matthew Ryan)
City of Hull (Dean Jones)
Desford Colliery (Ian Porthouse)
EverReady (Russell Gray)
Fishburn (Duncan Beckley)
Friary Brass (Nigel Taken)
GUS (Dr David Thornton)
Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck)
Milnrow (Lee Skipsey)
NASUWT Riverside (Prof Nicholas Childs)
Oldham Band (Lees) (John Collins)
Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth)
Ratby Co-operative (Chris Jeans)
Redbridge (Chris Bearman)
Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)
Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates)
St Dennis Silver (Darren R Hawken)
Wingates (Martin Heartfield)

Senior Cup:

Test Piece: The New Jerusalem (Philip Wilby)
Pavilion Theatre
Draws: 11.00am & 2.15pm
Start Time: 12 noon

Acceler8 (Jef Sparkes)
Amersham (Paul Fisher)
Ashton-under-Lyne (Martyn Evans)
Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet)
Brass Band of Central England (Howard J. Evans)
City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) (Christopher Bond)
Dalmellington (Andrew Duncan)
Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff)
Elland Silver (Brett Baker)
Kingdom Brass (Thomas Wyss)
Kirkintilloch (Hedley Benson)
Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Ryan Watkins)
Roche Brass (Keith Maxwell)
Shepherd Group (Richard Wilton)
Stannington Brass (Sam Fisher)
Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)
Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)
Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)
Verwood Concert (Kevin Smith)
Wantage Silver (Chris King)

Senior Trophy:

Test Piece: Journey to the Centre of the Earth (Peter Graham)
Spanish Hall
Draws: 10.00am & 1.30pm
Start Time: 11.00am

Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
Easington Colliery (Michael Fowles)
East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)
Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)
Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)
Enderby (Gareth Brindle)
Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)
Longridge (Mark Peacock)
Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)
Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)
Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
Pontardulais Town (Matthew Jenkins)
Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)
Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)
Unison Kinneil (Raymond Tennant)
Woodfalls (Paul Holland)
Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Besson euphonium

First look at the new Besson euph in Blackpool

May 10 • Head to the Band Supplies trade stand and you can get the chance to see the new Besson BE969 David Childs euphonium.

Grimethorpe

Grimethorpe ready to split the air with Green

May 10 • Grimethorpe Colliery Band heads to the North East this weekend to join Ivor Novello composer Martin Green for a performance of 'Split the Air'.

Winter Gardens

Blackpool gets ready for Spring Festival

May 10 • 57 bands will be looking for success at the Grand Shield, Senior Cup and Senior Trophy.

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: Vivace from Piano Sonata No.2 (Prokofiev arr. Yasuaki Fukuhara)

May 10 • A energetic 4 minute cracker from Prokofiev reimagined for brass band

What's on »

Wardle Anderson Brass Band - WARDLE ANDERSON AT THE MOVIES

Friday 10 May • Playhouse2, 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Maidenhead Salvation Army - Stockholm South Band

Friday 10 May • St. Mary's Church, St. Mary's Close, High Street, Maidenhead SL6 1YY

Contest: 102nd Spring Festival

Saturday 11 May • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Kippax Band - West Yorkshire Police Band

Sunday 12 May • Kippax Band Social Club . Mount Pleasant . Kippax . Leeds LS25 7AT

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 24 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Vacancies »

Enderby Band

May 10 • Enderby Band are looking for a musical director who will set out to consolidate, sustain and enhance our recent concert and contest performances through inspiration and hard work. Further details can be found on our formal advert on our Facebook page.

Mereside Brass

May 10 • MERESIDE BRASS (Rudheath,Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET & a 2nd EUPH to complete our line up. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events and enjoy occasional contests. Come and give us a try!

Frome Town Band

May 10 • Frome Town Band seeks a new Musical Director. The ideal candidate will be a highly skilled musician with experience of running ensembles and events, who has an enthusiasm for and a vision towards developing the organisation as a community resource.

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top