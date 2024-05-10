Grimethorpe ready to split the air with Green

Grimethorpe Colliery Band heads to the North East this weekend to join Ivor Novello composer Martin Green for a performance of 'Split the Air'.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band will be heading a familiar brass band stage this weekend when the head to Gateshead to perform at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music on Sunday evening (2th May at 7.30pm).

They will be taking part in the latest performance of 'Split the Air' — Martin Green's impassioned story of what The Guardian newspaper called "teenage desperation, depression and fulfilment through music".

Scale and excitement

It has been captivating audiences since its first production in 2022 — and that as its Novello Award winning composer said; "brings scale and excitement, presenting brass in its purest form and centering young players of this music at the heart of their tradition and the future of the brass band community."

He adds: "It is inspired by band communities, the future of the tradition, and brass bands' relationship to industry."

Grimethorpe, pioneers of avant-garde brass band music making for well over 50 years, is looking forward to yet another boundary breaking production.

Fantastic show

They told 4BR: "This a fantastic show — a visceral description through music of just what makes our communities tick and what makes us believe so passionately in brass bands.

These have been the artistic values of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band tradition — and following on from a highly successful series of recent concerts from Bridlington to Loughborough this provides us with another opportunity to reach out to new brass band fans."

Media coverage

The performance has already created a great deal of media interest, with Martin Green interviewed for The Guardian newspaper this week:

https://www.theguardian.com/music/article/2024/may/09/brass-bands-martin-green-lau-split-the-air

Tickets

Tickets for the event can be purchased at:

https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/split-the-air-martin-green-grimethorpe-colliery-band-2024/