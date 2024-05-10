                 

*
banner

News

Grimethorpe ready to split the air with Green

Grimethorpe Colliery Band heads to the North East this weekend to join Ivor Novello composer Martin Green for a performance of 'Split the Air'.

Grimethorpe
  Martin Green's work has won many plaudits

Friday, 10 May 2024

        

Grimethorpe Colliery Band will be heading a familiar brass band stage this weekend when the head to Gateshead to perform at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music on Sunday evening (2th May at 7.30pm).

They will be taking part in the latest performance of 'Split the Air' — Martin Green's impassioned story of what The Guardian newspaper called "teenage desperation, depression and fulfilment through music".

Scale and excitement

It has been captivating audiences since its first production in 2022 — and that as its Novello Award winning composer said; "brings scale and excitement, presenting brass in its purest form and centering young players of this music at the heart of their tradition and the future of the brass band community."

He adds: "It is inspired by band communities, the future of the tradition, and brass bands' relationship to industry."

Grimethorpe, pioneers of avant-garde brass band music making for well over 50 years, is looking forward to yet another boundary breaking production.

Fantastic show

They told 4BR: "This a fantastic show — a visceral description through music of just what makes our communities tick and what makes us believe so passionately in brass bands.

These have been the artistic values of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band tradition — and following on from a highly successful series of recent concerts from Bridlington to Loughborough this provides us with another opportunity to reach out to new brass band fans."

This a fantastic show — a visceral description through music of just what makes our communities tick and what makes us believe so passionately in brass bandsGrimethorpe Colliery Band

Media coverage

The performance has already created a great deal of media interest, with Martin Green interviewed for The Guardian newspaper this week:

https://www.theguardian.com/music/article/2024/may/09/brass-bands-martin-green-lau-split-the-air

Tickets

Tickets for the event can be purchased at:

https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/split-the-air-martin-green-grimethorpe-colliery-band-2024/

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Besson euphonium

First look at the new Besson euph in Blackpool

May 10 • Head to the Band Supplies trade stand and you can get the chance to see the new Besson BE969 David Childs euphonium.

Grimethorpe

Grimethorpe ready to split the air with Green

May 10 • Grimethorpe Colliery Band heads to the North East this weekend to join Ivor Novello composer Martin Green for a performance of 'Split the Air'.

Winter Gardens

Blackpool gets ready for Spring Festival

May 10 • 57 bands will be looking for success at the Grand Shield, Senior Cup and Senior Trophy.

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: Vivace from Piano Sonata No.2 (Prokofiev arr. Yasuaki Fukuhara)

May 10 • A energetic 4 minute cracker from Prokofiev reimagined for brass band

What's on »

Wardle Anderson Brass Band - WARDLE ANDERSON AT THE MOVIES

Friday 10 May • Playhouse2, 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Maidenhead Salvation Army - Stockholm South Band

Friday 10 May • St. Mary's Church, St. Mary's Close, High Street, Maidenhead SL6 1YY

Contest: 102nd Spring Festival

Saturday 11 May • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Kippax Band - West Yorkshire Police Band

Sunday 12 May • Kippax Band Social Club . Mount Pleasant . Kippax . Leeds LS25 7AT

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 24 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Vacancies »

Enderby Band

May 10 • Enderby Band are looking for a musical director who will set out to consolidate, sustain and enhance our recent concert and contest performances through inspiration and hard work. Further details can be found on our formal advert on our Facebook page.

Mereside Brass

May 10 • MERESIDE BRASS (Rudheath,Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET & a 2nd EUPH to complete our line up. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events and enjoy occasional contests. Come and give us a try!

Frome Town Band

May 10 • Frome Town Band seeks a new Musical Director. The ideal candidate will be a highly skilled musician with experience of running ensembles and events, who has an enthusiasm for and a vision towards developing the organisation as a community resource.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top