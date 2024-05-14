                 

No more to Hull and back for Jones

Dean Jones has stepped down from his role as MD at City of Hull Band.

Dean Jones
  Dean Jones has called time on his 18 month tenure at City of Hull Band

Tuesday, 14 May 2024

        

The City of Hull Band has announced that MD Dean Jones has stepped down from his role due to an increasing workload and family commitments.

Dean's decision to end his successful 18-month tenure was made prior to their appearance at the recent Grand Shield contest in Blackpool.

Loved my time

Speaking about his decision he said: "I've loved my time at Hull but playing with Backstage Brass, being a full-time classroom teacher and being back at my local band Crofton means time with my young family is precious and limited.

He added: "I'm afraid something had to give. I would like to thank everyone at City of Hull Band for their hard work and great performances during my tenure."

Thanks

In response a band spokesperson added: "Dean has brought energy and enthusiasm to our rehearsals and performances.

We would like to thank him for his hard work and dedication during that last 18 months and wish him well in everything he does."

        

TAGS: EYMS

