                 

*
News

Change in ownership structure at Kapitol Promotions

Nicola Bland's shares in the owners of the National Finals are purchased by The Nicola Morris Trust.

National Championships
  Kapitol has owned the National Finals since 2006

Wednesday, 15 May 2024

        

There has been a significant change in the ownership structure of Kapitol Promotions Ltd, the owners of the National Championships of Great Britain.

Statement

In a statement released today (Wednesday 15th May) it was announced that The Nicola Morris Trust has purchased Nicola Bland's shares in the company.

Kapitol Promotions Ltd was incorporated in December 2000 and managed the National Finals on behalf of Besson Musical Instruments Ltd from 2002 to 2005. It took over the running and ownership of the event after Besson's financial problems emerged.

In a statement it quoted Philip Morris (Managing Director) in saying that "Nicola Bland will remain a Director of the company, and further Directors will be appointed in the coming weeks."

Nicola Morris was the daughter of Philip Morris. She passed away late last year.

Albert Hall future

4BR understands that the decision cements the future of the National Final at the Royal Albert Hall.

The decision was also announced at a meeting of the National Forum, comprising representatives of the six English Regional Championships plus the Welsh and Scottish Championships.

Award

At that meeting Philip Morris and Nicola Bland were presented with The President's Award on behalf of the Scottish Brass Band Association in acknowledgement of their service to the National Championships of Great Britain.

The Cheltenham National Finals will take place on the weekend of 14th & 15th September, followed by the Royal Albert Hall National Finals on 5th October.

        

