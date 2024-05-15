                 

Niece to see you to see you Niece...

John Barber enjoys a trombone family connection on his recent trip to be featured as guest soloist with Galashiels Town Band.

John Barber
  John joined up with his niece Iris for 'The Acrobat'.

Wednesday, 15 May 2024

        

Galashiels Town Band recently welcomed Foden's trombone star John Barber as their guest soloist for their annual Spring Concert at Langlee Community Centre.

It marked a musical family connection too, as John was thrilled to be able to perform alongside his niece, and fellow trombone player Iris Deane who plays solo trombone with the Scottish organisation's senior band.

Maroon

Led by conductor Stuart Black the concert began with the brilliant 'Maroon Brass', who won the Intermediate Section of the Scottish Youth Championships late last year in Perth, as well as the outstanding Galashiels Junior Ensemble, who are the current Scottish Champions in their section.

The Senior Band accompanied John as he performed the classic solos 'Stardust' and 'Concert Variations' before playing 'The Acrobat' as a duet with Iris.

Brilliant performances

Reflecting on the event, Band Secretary Ruth Gorman told 4BR: "Now that the dust has settled and we've all cooled down from the heat in the hall, we'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along.

Our three bands plus our youth quartet all put on brilliant performances and John and Iris put on a great show too!"

        

