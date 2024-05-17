                 

Judges to set up discussion forum

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators is to set up a Contest Controllers' Forum with the aim of increasing dialogue and best practice.

AoBBA
  AoBBA state the aim is to share good practice.

Friday, 17 May 2024

        

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has announced it is to set up a Contest Controllers' Forum.

They state that it will have the aim of, "engaging with all interested contest organisers and relevant organisations to have open and transparent dialogue regarding all aspects relevant to adjudication and contest organisation".

Encourage consistency

In explaining further, they added that a 'primary objective' will be "to encourage consistency of approaches and information for bands across all contexts".

They hope the forum will enable AoBBA to enter into dialogue with contest organisers, enabling them to share best practice surrounding issues such as the engagement and contract of adjudicators, as well as two-way feedback analysis.

Best practice

Speaking of the new forum, AoBBA's Vice-Chair Martin Heartfield said: "In launching the Contest Controllers' Forum, we hope to provide a platform for contest organisers and relevant organisations to come together and share best practice.

We value the importance of working together and hope the forum will be a positive force within the banding movement."

First meeting

The forum's first on-line meeting is scheduled for Saturday 22nd June with AoBBA sending invitations out in the coming weeks.

Interested parties can also register their interest by contacting Nicholas Garman (Secretary) via email: nicholasgarman@hotmail.com

More information:

For more information, visit: www.aobba.com

        

