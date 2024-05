The date to purchase tickets for the Championship Section National Final at the Royal Albert Hall has changed to this Friday.

4BR has been informed that tickets for the Championship Section final of the 2024 National Championship of Great Britain to be held at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday October 5th, will now go on sale to the general public from Friday 24th May at 10.00am.

Bookings

Bookings can be made at:

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/