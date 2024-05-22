Brass included in Kerkrade BLOW!

The WMC in Kerkrade will host its BLOW! Festival later this year.

This year's BLOW! Festival will take place on the weekend of Saturday 31st to Sunday 1st September.

The multifaceted wind music event is organised by the World Music Competition (WMC) and takes place between its four yearly WMC World Championship cycle at the Stadspark in Kerkrade.

Embrace

The aim of the festival is to embrace innovation and rejuvenation in wind music and focuses on a broad target group of performers.

"BLOW! is a hip programme with a colourful cross-section of what brass music has to offer," Artistic Manager Björn Bus said.

"We have different genres, pop, jazz and funk which fit perfectly into the formula of BLOW!"

The full line-up has yet to be announced but Southbrass, Marshall Cooper and Brassers have been confirmed as taking part.

Very happy

Bart van der Roost of WMC added: "I'm very happy that we have been able to put together such a fantastic programme and realise it with so many partners.

It is the ideal way to end the summer and to be present in Kerkrade in the gap years of the WMC!"

Find out more



To find out more go to: www.blowbywmc.nl