St David's trio honoured by SBBA

Three players with St David's Brass have been honoured with Life Membership of the Scottish Brass Band Association to mark their service to the banding movement.

Three stalwart members of St David's Brass from Gorebridge in Midlothian have been presented with Life Membership Awards from the Scottish Brass Band Association.

Outstanding

The presentations mark the outstanding contributions and dedication service Tony Laidlaw, Morag Currie and Fiona Dickson have made to the wider Scottish banding community and were given at a recent joint concert the band made with their friends at Penicuik Silver Band.

All three were surprised and delighted as St David's chairperson and principal cornet Stuart Dickson asked the trio to come forward to accept their deserved accolades.

Both Tony and Morag had previously been members of Penicuik Silver prior to joining St David's.

Great service

Tony started his playing career with them in 1971. 37 years later he moved to St David's where he has been soprano cornet for the last 15 years.

For the last 12 years he has also performed at various formal occasions as State Trumpeter.

Morag began playing with Long Melford Silver Band in 1983. After six years she joined Alva Band and subsequently played with Barnoldswick Town, Otley Town and Peebles Burgh before a short period at Penicuik Silver. Since 2013, she has been a stalwart of the cornet section at St David's.

Fiona's first played with Kirkintilloch Silver in the early 1970s on percussion. She also played at the top level with Kinneil, Whitburn and Scottish Co-op.

In 2011 she joined the rest of her family at St David's, first on percussion, but latterly as a cornet player where she sits beside her grandchildren.