New additions to Wobplay platform

You can relive the action from the 2024 Europeans as well as the 2000 All England Masters and more on the leading recording platform.

There are some exciting Summer additions to the Wobplay.com multi-media recording platform.

Not only can you return to enjoy the brilliant performances at the recent European Championships in Palanga, but you can go even further back in time to the 2000 All England Masters in Cambridge, when David King and Yorkshire Building Society reigned supreme.

Europeans

Sit back then and enjoy Treize Etoile and the rest of the cream of Europe's band's as they battled it out on Philip Sparke's set-work, 'A Road Less Travelled By', as well as the kaleidoscopic selection of own-choice test-pieces.

You can also listen to the trio of bands in the Challenge Section, the fantastic performances in the European Youth Championships, the Composer Competition and the Gala Concert.

Masters

The 2000 Masters at the Corn Exchange in Cambridge was also a memorable event — won in equally memorable fashion by David King and his band.

In addition to the brilliance of their winning performance you can also enjoy highlights of the Gala Concert that featured the Lexington Band from the USA, Wardle High School, and the Backbeat Percussion Quartet.

Podcasts and CD releases

New additions to the platform also include the 'Fully Scored' and 'Brass Band Podcast' from Brass Bands England, as well as the chance to enjoy the latest 140 year celebration release from Cory, and Sheona White's solo album 'The Beauty Within'.

Enjoy

All this and there is lots more to explore and enjoy too.

Go to: www.wobplay.com





More to come in 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zK-O4sc63p4