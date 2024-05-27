                 

*
banner

News

New additions to Wobplay platform

You can relive the action from the 2024 Europeans as well as the 2000 All England Masters and more on the leading recording platform.

wobplay
  Action from the Europeans, Masters, podcasts and new recordings have been added

Monday, 27 May 2024

        

There are some exciting Summer additions to the Wobplay.com multi-media recording platform.

Not only can you return to enjoy the brilliant performances at the recent European Championships in Palanga, but you can go even further back in time to the 2000 All England Masters in Cambridge, when David King and Yorkshire Building Society reigned supreme.

Europeans

Sit back then and enjoy Treize Etoile and the rest of the cream of Europe's band's as they battled it out on Philip Sparke's set-work, 'A Road Less Travelled By', as well as the kaleidoscopic selection of own-choice test-pieces.

You can also listen to the trio of bands in the Challenge Section, the fantastic performances in the European Youth Championships, the Composer Competition and the Gala Concert.

Masters

The 2000 Masters at the Corn Exchange in Cambridge was also a memorable event — won in equally memorable fashion by David King and his band.

In addition to the brilliance of their winning performance you can also enjoy highlights of the Gala Concert that featured the Lexington Band from the USA, Wardle High School, and the Backbeat Percussion Quartet.

Podcasts and CD releases

New additions to the platform also include the 'Fully Scored' and 'Brass Band Podcast' from Brass Bands England, as well as the chance to enjoy the latest 140 year celebration release from Cory, and Sheona White's solo album 'The Beauty Within'.

Enjoy

All this and there is lots more to explore and enjoy too.

Go to: www.wobplay.com

More to come in 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zK-O4sc63p4

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Band Supplies

Bank Holiday bargains at Band Supplies

May 27 • There are a host of great instruments looking for a new home at Band Supplies.

wobplay

New additions to Wobplay platform

May 27 • You can relive the action from the 2024 Europeans as well as the 2000 All England Masters and more on the leading recording platform.

St Daivds

St David's trio honoured by SBBA

May 26 • Three players with St David's Brass have been honoured with Life Membership of the Scottish Brass Band Association to mark their service to the banding movement.

BBE Podcast

Brass Bands England launches new podcast series

May 26 • A new podcast series linked to the work and collections based at the Brass Bands Archive has been launched — presented by Kenny Crookston and Sarah Baumann.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Thurlston Band

Sunday 2 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra

Friday 7 June • St. Michaels Church. Duke street. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Bellshill Salvation Army Band - Guest Soloist Tom Hutchinson (The Cory Band)

Saturday 8 June • Uddington Old Parish Church, Old Glasgow Road Uddington. G71 7HF

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band - Foden's Band

Sunday 23 June • Renishaw Innovation Centre,. New Mills, Kingswood, Wotton-under-Edge,. Gloucestershire GL12 8JR

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

May 27 • Required:. Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn (position negotiable) and percussion to complete our line Up

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

May 26 • The Best Fourth Section Band at Dobcross Whit Friday March Contest is seeking a ** Bb Bass ** player to join its ranks! This is an exciting time to join Reading Band having recently qualified for the fourth section national finals!

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

May 26 • The Best Fourth Section Band at Dobcross Whit Friday March Contest is seeking an ** Eb Bass ** player to join its ranks! This is an exciting time to join Reading Band having recently qualified for the fourth section national finals!

Pro Cards »

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top