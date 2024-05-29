Elland inspires with side by side approach

A day of musical inclusivity inspired players of all ages and abilities.

Over 60 musicians of all ages and abilities recently came together for a 'side by side' workshop initiative run by Elland Silver Band.

The aim was to introduce the younger and less experienced musicians from across the organisation's ensembles to gain greater insight and understanding into how they could improve their skill sets by sitting alongside more experienced players in performing new, exciting repertoire.

Leads

The workshop was led by the organisation's senior band Musical Director, Dr Brett Baker, alongside Sam Harrison, MD of their Youth and Community Bands, and Thomas Cobham, Brass Tutor & Musical Director of its Starter Band.

Kerrie Baldwin from the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) also gave a short presentation on their new syllabus repertoire and the benefits that come from studying and taking the exams.

Brilliant

The workshop was well received with one parent telling 4BR: "My daughter and her friends were buzzing after it. Being part of that team approach was brilliant for them and really inspiring."

Another added: "It was a truly enjoyable day — definitely challenging, but in a good way."

Future plans

Elland Silver Band is now looking to plan future events later in the year.

The organisation is also bidding for funds from the Community Ownership Fund to support the acquisition of a larger premise, to be able to provide facilities to offer more workshops, summer schools and performances.

Further information can be found at: www.ellandsilverband.co.uk