British Open general ticket sale

Tickets for the 170th British Open Championship will be available from Friday morning — with loyalty scheme members getting their chance to book their seats 24 hours before.

Tickets for the 2024 British Open Championships, which will take place at Symphony Hall in Birmingham Saturday 7th September (10.00am start) will go on sale later this week.

Loyalty and general sale

As in previous years members of the British Open and B:Music Loyalty Scheme will be able to purchase their tickets from 10.00am on Thursday 30th May. They will be informed by e-mail on Wednesday evening (29th May) with details.

The general sale of tickets will open at 10.00am on Friday 31st May.

People should go to the B:Muisc website at: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships

The Lost Circle

18 of the world's finest brass bands will compete to see who will be crowned the 170th British Open Champion — the oldest and most prestigious major contest accolade in the global banding movement.

Each will perform a newly commissioned work by renowned Belgian composer Jan Van Der Roost.

'The Lost Circle' is inspired Stonehenge in Wiltshire — the ancient monument whose inner circle is made up of megalithic Bluestones transported over 240 kilometres from West Wales to their final resting place, and which for millennia has evoked questions, guess work, doubt and speculation about its mysterious purpose.