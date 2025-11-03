Result: 2025 DCBBA Festival of Brass

Bearpark & Esh head the prize winners in Peterlee.

The Durham County Brass Band Association, Festival of Brass was held on the weekend at East Durham College, Peterlee.

Report to follow





Result:



Adjudicator: Matt Whitfield

1. Bearpark & Esh Colliery (Gavin Brown)

2. Durham Miners' Association (Stuart Gray)

3. East Durham Medical Group Peterlee (Lewis Wilkinson)

4. Trimdon Brass (Andrew Hall)

5. Billingham Silver (Garrie Harvey)

6. Penrith Town (Ian Butterworth)

7. Houghton Area Youth (Glenis Smith)

8. Craghead Colliery (Lee Whitworth)

9. Backworth Colliery (Chris Travis)

Best Soprano: Gill McCain (Durham Miners' Association)

Best Middle of the Band: Bearpark & Esh Colliery

Best Percussion: Bearpark & Esh Colliery

Best Principal Cornet: Gareth Brown (EDMG Peterlee)

Best Bass Section: Durham Miners' Association

Best Trombones: Houghton Area Youth

Best Euphonium: Richie Wallace (EDMG Peterlee)

Best Youth Band: Houghton Area Youth

Best 4th Section Band: Billingham Silver

Best 3rd Section Band: Trimdon Brass

Best 2nd Section Band: Bearpark & Esh Colliery