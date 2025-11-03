                 

News

Result: 2025 DCBBA Festival of Brass

Bearpark & Esh head the prize winners in Peterlee.

dURHAM
  The contest took place in Peterlee on the weekend

Monday, 03 November 2025

        

The Durham County Brass Band Association, Festival of Brass was held on the weekend at East Durham College, Peterlee.

Report to follow

Result:


Adjudicator: Matt Whitfield

1. Bearpark & Esh Colliery (Gavin Brown)
2. Durham Miners' Association (Stuart Gray)
3. East Durham Medical Group Peterlee (Lewis Wilkinson)
4. Trimdon Brass (Andrew Hall)
5. Billingham Silver (Garrie Harvey)
6. Penrith Town (Ian Butterworth)
7. Houghton Area Youth (Glenis Smith)
8. Craghead Colliery (Lee Whitworth)
9. Backworth Colliery (Chris Travis)

Best Soprano: Gill McCain (Durham Miners' Association)
Best Middle of the Band: Bearpark & Esh Colliery
Best Percussion: Bearpark & Esh Colliery
Best Principal Cornet: Gareth Brown (EDMG Peterlee)
Best Bass Section: Durham Miners' Association
Best Trombones: Houghton Area Youth
Best Euphonium: Richie Wallace (EDMG Peterlee)

Best Youth Band: Houghton Area Youth
Best 4th Section Band: Billingham Silver
Best 3rd Section Band: Trimdon Brass
Best 2nd Section Band: Bearpark & Esh Colliery

        

dURHAM

