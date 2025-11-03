Results: 2025 SWBBA Annual Championships

The 77th SWBBA 77th Annual Championships took place at The Riveria Centre, Torquay on the weekend.
Results:
Open Section:
Adjudicators: David Hirst; Nicholas Garman
1. Camborne Town (Dr Gareth Churcher)
2. Tongwynlais Temperance Band (Owen Farr)
3. Roche Brass (Matt Green)
4. St Austell Town (Steve Sykes)
5. Plymouth City Brass (David Ponsford)
6. Sidmouth Town (David Hayward)
7. Lympstone (Chris Spreadbury)
8. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)
9. Sherborne Town Band (David Shead)
10. Filton Concert Brass (Jamie Jones)
11. Chalford (Steve Tubb)
12. Bodmin Town (Gwilym Davies)
13. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1 (Rob Westacott)
14. Lanner & District Silver (Stuart Chappell)
15. Helston Town (Andrew Berryman)
Best Cornet Player: Camborne Town Band
Highest Placed First Section Band: Roche Brass
Second Section:
Adjudicators: David Hirst; Nicholas Garman
1. St Pinnock (Richard Marshall)
2. Hatherleigh Silver (Ross Hunt)
3. Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)
4. St Keverne (Karl Long)
5. Camborne Brass (Alan Pope)
6. Shrewton Silver (Scott Steward)
7. Markham & District (Gary Davies)
8. St Stythians (James Burns)
Best Instrumentalist: Solo Cornet (St Keverne)
Third Section:
Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman
1. Pendennis Brass (Harry Weir)
2. Saltash Town (Graham Eaton)
3. South Molton Town (Chris Williams)
4. Midsomer Norton & Radstock Silver (Harry Chambers)
5. St Stythians Band (James Burns)
Best Horn Section: Pendennis Brass
Fourth Section:
Adjudicator: David Hirst
1. Pendennis Brass (Harry Weir)
2. Okehampton Excelsior Silver (Paul Pennicotte-Henri)
3. Midsomer Norton & Radstock Silver (Harry Chambers)
4. Plymouth City Academy Brass (Paul Norley)
5. Bay Brass (Alan Wilmott)
6. Launceston Town (Ann Brown)
Best Bass Section: Pendennis Brass
Highest Placed Ungraded Band: Okehampton Excelsior Silver
Youth Section:
Open adjudication: David Hirst; Nicholas Garman
1. St Austell Youth (Anna Minear)
2. Launceston Town Youth (Ann Brown)
Best Instrumentalist: Flugel (St Austell Youth)
Training Band Section:
Open adjudication: David Hirst; Nicholas Garman
1. South Molton Training (Gil Taylor)
2. Plymouth City Training (Gary Thompson)
3. Hatherleigh Training (Ed Keeley)
Best Instrumentalist: Flugel (Hatherleigh Training)