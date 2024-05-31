                 

BrookWright Music: Chromatic Agility Studies Vols 1&2 (Matt Harper)

Improve your technical agility with a brace of new study books

BrookWright
  The studies can be purchased in pdf or hard copy format

Friday, 31 May 2024

        

BrookWright Music is making a new resource available to help players develop their technical skills sets.

Chromatic Agility Studies



The two volumes of Chromatic Agility Studies have been written with trumpet/cornet players in mind but are suitable for any brass instrument and for anybody from developing players to seasoned professionals.

Author Matt Harper told 4BR: "My goal is to get away from over emphasising on major chords and scales seen in countless other method books.

Ultimately, I wanted more of a challenge from the method books I was playing out of in a way that was more conducive to practicing the music I saw in British style brass bands, but can still be useful to many aspects of orchestral, wind band, and chamber music."

Author

Matt Harper is a freelance musician and private lesson instructor in the North Texas area of the US.

Recently appointed as principal cornet of Dallas Brass Band, he has also performed with several regional orchestras in the Dallas area as well as other groups such as the New World Symphony, Austin Opera, the Victoria Bach Festival.

Matt received his Batchelor of Music degree from James Madison University and Masters from University of Texas.

Exercises include:

Slurring straight up and down all in one rhythm.

Unique studies to approach major, minor, and chromatic scales.

Using major, minor, augmented, and diminished arpeggios to help aid in speed and flexibility.

Gradually expanding intervals from minor seconds to octaves and even major tenths.

A detailed method on how to effectively and efficiently learn challenging passages.

Video

To view a demonstration video please visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqgMsM3p0pg

The books are available in both PDF and hard copy as follows:

DF and Hard copies

Vol. 1 PDF:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/chromatic-agility-studies-vol-1-digital-matt-harper

Vol. 2 PDF:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/chromatic-agility-studies-vol-2-digital-matt-harper

Both Volumes PDF:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/chromatic-agility-studies-vol-1-2-digital-matt-harper

Vol. 1 Hard Copy:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/chromatic-agility-studies-vol-1-hard-copy-matt-harper

Vol. 2 Hard Copy:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/chromatic-agility-studies-vol-2-hard-copy-matt-harper

Both Volumes Hard Copy:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/chromatic-agility-studies-vols-1-2-hard-copy-matt-harper

        

