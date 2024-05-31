                 

BBE by Royal Appointment...

BBE's Mike Kilroy and Kenney Crookston recently headed to Buckingham Palace to attend a Royal Garden Party to celebrate the contribution to the nation of the cultural arts sector.

bbe
  Mike Kilroy and Kenny Crookston attended the event

Friday, 31 May 2024

        

Brass Bands England Chairperson Mike Kilroy and CEO, Kenny Crookston recently headed to Buckingham Palace to represent the organisation at a Royal Garden Party celebrating the contribution to the nation of the cultural arts sector.

The duo and their partners were among the invited guests enjoying a day of music and food in the sunshine of the palace gardens. HM King Charles III and Queen Camilla were also in attendance, with Mike Kilroy managing to catch a few words with the monarch.

Privilege

Speaking about the visit, Mike said: "It was a great privilege to be invited to represent the brass band movement along with 4,000 people from the arts sector.

It was a very special occasion and a fantastic honour to be able to meet His Majesty, who was very complimentary about the fantastic work of all of those present and even cracked a joke or two about being in the presence of a Yorkshireman!"



Recognised

Mike added: "Being able to meet with representatives of other Arts Council England supported organisations that we have come into contact with in recent years, sharing ideas and experiences, was also an important aspect of the day.

It also shows how far BBE has come over the past decade and to be recognised like this among the nation's leading arts organisations is something of which banding should be very proud."

        

