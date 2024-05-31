168,000 steps to Cheltenham...

Two Croy Silver players have helped their band get to the Cheltenham National Finals after a three day trek.

Carol Devlin and Grace Cameron are currently putting their feet up after completing their 36-mile fund raising walk along the Forth and Clyde Canal to help get Croy Silver Band to the Cheltenham National Finals.

The duo has raised close on £800 with more to follow after they enjoyed their three-day trek, which amounted to over 168,000 steps over the recent Bank Holiday weekend.

Real mix

"We had a real mix of weather during the three days — hot and sunny, torrential rain and perfect conditions for walking, Carol told 4BR.

"And there were so many people out enjoying the canal so we always had company.

These included friends and family — online, joining us on the walk and meeting us for food and drink. And yes, after all of this, we had enough energy to attend a band rehearsal in the evening!"

Donate:

You can still donate to the Scottish Third Section champion band's cause at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/croysilverband2024