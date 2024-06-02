                 

BrookWright Music: March from 'The Love for Three Oranges' (Prokofiev arr. Keith M. Wilkinson)

A juicy little concert march from Prokofiev arranged by Keith Wilkinson is just right to add a bit of musical sunshine to your events.

  Prokofiev wrote the work on a trip to the USA

This thrilling brass band arrangement by Keith M. Wilkinson captures the essence of the original orchestral work, while showcasing the power and brilliance of a band on vibrant form.

In 1918, Prokofiev undertook his first visit to the United States and during his trip he wrote a draft of a libretto based on the Italian play by Gozzi, 'L'amore delle tre melarance', adding some additional surrealism to the text.

The result, 'L'amour des trois oranges' (The Love for Three Oranges), was premiered at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago in December 1921, conducted by Prokofiev himself.

Familiar

The March is probably the most familiar part of the opera and has been used by CBS in the radio-drama series 'The FBI in Peace and War'. It was also used in films and Prokofiev quoted it in the second act of his ballet 'Cinderella'.

Rolling score


To view a rolling score video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=I136sf8hxlU

Duration: Approx. 2.10 minutes

Difficulty Level: 3rd Section +

Download and sheet music


PDF download available from: www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/march-from-the-love-for-three-oranges-brass-band-prokofiev-arr-wilkinson

Sheet music available from: www.brassband.co.uk/sheet-music/march-from-the-love-for-three-oranges-brass-band-prokofiev-arr-wilkinson-brookwright

        

