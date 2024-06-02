Horn return at Tredegar

Ross Dunne returns to Tredegar as the Welsh band prepares to say a fond farewell to a student stalwart.

Tredegar Band has welcomed back former player Ross Dunne as they prepare to say a fond farewell to horn player Annabel Voigt.

Annabel will be heading to study for her Masters at the RNCM in Manchester in September, after three years with Tredegar in which she has become a valued and popular member of the band.

Ross returns to take her place on first horn after moving back to Wales following a period living close to London.

Busy schedule

The duo will be playing together though over the next few weeks for a busy series of concerts in Reading, the Royal College of Music in London, Llandaff Cathedral and Tredegar, as well as a CD recording with trombonist Peter Moore.

"Annabel has been a wonderful member of the band," Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse told 4BR.

"Her commitment to us has been total — and it was a real pleasure for us all to record part of her own solo CD release 'Farbenspiel' as part of his final year studies at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

She will be greatly missed as whoever she joins when she heads to Manchester will be gaining a super player."

Great boost

He added: "Having Ross return to us has also given everyone a great boost — and having him fit into the section is great news — especially as we are going to be busy."

