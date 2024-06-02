                 

*
New Zealand National Championships set for Auckland return

The oldest National Championships in the brass band world will return to Auckland in July as part of the exciting Pacific Festival of Brass.

Pacific Festival
  The Championships will be part of the exciting Pacific Festival of Brass

Sunday, 02 June 2024

        

Manukau in South Auckland is getting ready to host the world's oldest National Championships in July.

34 bands will compete at the 2024 New Zealand National Championships, part of a wide-ranging Pacific Festival of Brass, supported by an equally wide-ranging set of local and sponsors in the heart of the large Pacific Polynesian community.

Positive welcome

Speaking ahead of the event in the on-line 'Mouthpiece' journal, the official publication of the Brass Band Association of New Zealand, its President John Sullivan wished all competitors, visitors and volunteers the very best.

"It is very positive to have such a large number of bands and soloists at our national event, including international bands from Japan, Hong Kong, Australia and Tonga.

It is 13 years since we last held a contest in Auckland, and I wish all bands and players well in your preparation."

The welcome was echoed by Festival Chairperson Owen Melhuish who said: "This year marks a significant milestone as we bring the brass contest back to Auckland after thirteen years, with the festival being held in the vibrant South Auckland community.

Join us as we celebrate the passion, talent, and dedication that define brass banding. Whether you are a seasoned brass player, an avid fan, or simply curious about the world of brass banding, there's something here for everyone."

This year marks a significant milestone as we bring the brass contest back to Auckland after thirteen years, with the festival being held in the vibrant South Auckland communityFestival Chairperson Owen Melhuish

Due Drop Centre

The event takes place at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau south Auckland from July 10th to 13th. Opened just over a decade ago, the venue is one of the most striking buildings in the city and can accommodate up to 4,000 people at any time — with its main BNZ Theatre seating just under 700 people.

Test pieces and judges

A Grade bands will perform Michael Ball's 'Whitsun Wakes' as the set-work, followed the next day by their own-choice selections. B Garde band will perform 'Diversions on a Bass Theme' by George Lloyd, whilst the D Grade will play 'Salford Sinfonietta'.

The D Grade set-work is 'Nicaea' by William Hines whilst the youth bands can play own-choice selections.

The Chief Adjudicator for the event is Dr Brett Baker. He is joined by Michael Dowrick, Director of Music of the Royal New Zealand Navy.

        

Pacific Festival

