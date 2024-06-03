                 

Marzellas to lead to Edinburgh Conducting Workshop

Two exciting conducting days focussed on established as well as emerging female conductors is being hosted next month in Edinburgh.

Marzella
  The days will be led by Brenden Wheeler and Katrina Marzella Wheeler.

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler will be joining the forces of The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland next month to host a new conducting initiative in the heart of the nation's capital city.

The 'Edinburgh Conducting Workshop' takes place on Monday 8th & Tuesday 9th July and will see both a general workshop day followed by one focussed on the development of female conductors.

During the events participant will work directly with the experienced musicians of The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland under the guidance their Director of Music Brenden Wheeler, as well as Katrina.

Professional and inclusive

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The aim of both days is to help conductors develop their skill sets and musical leadership, regardless of prior experience in a professional inclusive environment.

The first day is open to all conductors with existing experience, but we are very keen to welcome female conductors for the second day which will be aimed at those wishing to start out on their conducting journeys."

Catered days

Speaking about the events, Katrina told 4BR: "The workshop is with the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland in Edinburgh, a wonderful band of talented and friendly musicians.

Both days have been shaped to cater for conductors from all backgrounds and genres. I'm personally hoping to see some colleagues from the brass band world, as it is a great opportunity to get in front of a professional band, collaborate, network, and learn.

I'm greatly looking forward to working in my home city, along with the Director of Music, my husband Brenden Wheeler, the army musicians and of course, the conductors themselves".

Application forms

https://bit.ly/SBConducting08

https://bit.ly/SBConducting09

        

