Brass Band Week launches at Reading series

BBE's forthcoming Brass Band Week is being launched this weekend at the British Bandsmen concert series featuring BONE-AFIDE and Tredegar Band in Reading.

The next two events of the British Bandsman Concert Series at Reading Town Hall this weekend will be supported by Brass Band Week, the new national initiative created by Brass Bands England (BBE).

It will act as a prelude to the initiative that takes place throughout the UK from the 6th — 14th July and is open to all brass bands to participate by submitting their event listing.

Pre-launch day

Saturday 8th June will see the Pre-Launch Day for the week, acting as an opportunity to find out more, alongside two concerts organised by the British Bandsman.

The first performance will be BONE-AFIDE trombone quartet at 2.00pm, with a second concert from Tredegar Band at 7.00pm.

Start planning

A spokesperson for Brass Bands England said: "With one month to go until Brass Band Week gets into full swing, this music-filled day in Reading is the perfect time to start planning a listening schedule or chat to a member of the BBE team about how your band can get involved."

Members of the BBE team will be on-hand to find out more about how your band can participate in the week or to find out more about the many events that you can attend as an audience member.

Tickets

Separate booking is required for both Bandsman concerts and you can save £5 if you book for both. Tickets are still available from Reading Town Hall.

BONE-AFIDE

https://www.readingtownhall.co.uk/book/551602

TREDEGAR BAND

https://www.readingtownhall.co.uk/book/551802

Brass Band Week

To find out more about Brass Band Week please visit:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/concerts