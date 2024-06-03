                 

*
banner

News

Brass Band Week launches at Reading series

BBE's forthcoming Brass Band Week is being launched this weekend at the British Bandsmen concert series featuring BONE-AFIDE and Tredegar Band in Reading.

Bandsman Series
  The series will see BONE-AFIDE and Tredegar this weekend in Reading

Monday, 03 June 2024

        

The next two events of the British Bandsman Concert Series at Reading Town Hall this weekend will be supported by Brass Band Week, the new national initiative created by Brass Bands England (BBE).

It will act as a prelude to the initiative that takes place throughout the UK from the 6th — 14th July and is open to all brass bands to participate by submitting their event listing.

Pre-launch day

Saturday 8th June will see the Pre-Launch Day for the week, acting as an opportunity to find out more, alongside two concerts organised by the British Bandsman.

The first performance will be BONE-AFIDE trombone quartet at 2.00pm, with a second concert from Tredegar Band at 7.00pm.

Start planning

A spokesperson for Brass Bands England said: "With one month to go until Brass Band Week gets into full swing, this music-filled day in Reading is the perfect time to start planning a listening schedule or chat to a member of the BBE team about how your band can get involved."

Members of the BBE team will be on-hand to find out more about how your band can participate in the week or to find out more about the many events that you can attend as an audience member.

Members of the BBE team will be on-hand to find out more about how your band can participate in the week or to find out more about the many events that you can attend as an audience memberBBE

Tickets

Separate booking is required for both Bandsman concerts and you can save £5 if you book for both. Tickets are still available from Reading Town Hall.

BONE-AFIDE
https://www.readingtownhall.co.uk/book/551602

TREDEGAR BAND
https://www.readingtownhall.co.uk/book/551802

Brass Band Week

To find out more about Brass Band Week please visit:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/concerts

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bandsman Series

Brass Band Week launches at Reading series

June 3 • BBE's forthcoming Brass Band Week is being launched this weekend at the British Bandsmen concert series featuring BONE-AFIDE and Tredegar Band in Reading.

Marzella

Marzellas to lead to Edinburgh Conducting Workshop

June 3 • Two exciting conducting days focussed on established as well as emerging female conductors is being hosted next month in Edinburgh.

Pacific Festival

New Zealand National Championships set for Auckland return

June 2 • The oldest National Championships in the brass band world will return to Auckland in July as part of the exciting Pacific Festival of Brass.

Tredeagr

Horn return at Tredegar

June 2 • Ross Dunne returns to Tredegar as the Welsh band prepares to say a fond farewell to a student stalwart.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Thurlston Band

Sunday 2 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra

Friday 7 June • St. Michaels Church. Duke street. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Bellshill Salvation Army Band - Guest Soloist Tom Hutchinson (The Cory Band)

Saturday 8 June • Uddington Old Parish Church, Old Glasgow Road Uddington. G71 7HF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Sale Brass

Sunday 9 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

June 2 • Fresh off the back of a very successful Whit Friday campaign, we have an opening for a SOLO BARITONE PLAYER. A great opportunity awaits you to join an extremely progressive and fun band with a great work ethic!

West Midlands Police Band

June 1 • Join our team of dedicated musicians! We're seeking a 4th tuba player (BBb or Eb Bass) to join us. Rehearsals are held in a friendly atmosphere every Wednesday at 19:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station, Birmingham (Junction 7, M6).(Junction 7, M6).

Crewe Brass

June 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO CORNET player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top