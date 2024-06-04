                 

Brass connection to spark Electrotonic premiere

Innovative fusion of brass, strings, a DJ and a rhythm section set to premiere in London.

  Electrotonic is an innovative fusion featuring brass, strings, a DJ and a rhythm section

Tuesday, 04 June 2024

        

The world premiere of 'Electrotonic', from the new 14-piece Electronic Dance Music (EDM) orchestra, is set to hit the stage in London.

Under the leadership of drummer/percussionist James Gambold, Electrotonic is an innovative fusion featuring brass, strings, a DJ and a rhythm section, including tracks from the likes of The Chainsmokers, Wolfgang Gartner, Infected Mushroom, Benny Benassi and many more.

Everyone integral

James said: "I came across so many amazing tracks on my path to this orchestra. It's been tough to whittle it down to just twenty. Everyone on stage is integral to the music, we've spent the last 8 months fine-tuning everything.

We'd dearly love the support of music fans coming to see us. It's been a long time getting to this point and we're absolutely ready to share our passion."

Time and place

The debut will take place Saturday, June 22nd, at Sugar Studios in North Greenwich with hopes that it will be taken to other festival events around the UK.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "James Gambold's dedication to this project has ensured that Electrotonic is poised to captivate audiences with their dynamic performance."

        

