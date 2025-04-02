                 

Welsh bands urged to attend Safeguarding seminar

A special Safeguarding Training Seminar is to be hosted by the South East Wales Brass Band Association this weekend, with bands urged to attend.

SEWBBA
  The Training Seminar will be held at BTM Bandroom.

Wednesday, 02 April 2025

        

The South East Wales Brass Band Association will be hosting its third Safeguarding Training seminar this weekend, with bands being encouraged to send representatives to attend the important event.

It will take place at the BTM Bandroom, 29, Newport Road, Bedwas (CF83 8AA) on Saturday 5th April, from 10.00am — 12.30pm.

Book

4BR was informed that a number of bands have already booked their places although there is room for others to attend.

The session will be led by Jeff Hutcherson, a retired police officer with extensive experience in the field, and Dr Martin Vaughan who is regarded as one of the leading experts in the field in Europe.

Supportive

Carolyn Jones, SEWBBA Secretary told 4BR: "We do have more places available, and encourage representatives from those remaining bands to get in touch and secure their attendance.

This will be a welcoming, supportive and informative session that will help us identify, manage and respond to safeguarding issues and concerns that will probably affect all of us at some point."

SEWBBA will subsidise one place per band, extra places will cost bands £50 each.

Please book your training via email: sewbbasecretary@gmail.com

        

