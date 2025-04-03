Andrea Price appointed to Kapitol Music Panel

The critically acclaimed musician joins the Kapitol Music Panel to help select future Regional and National test-pieces.

Kapitol Promotions has announced the appointment of composer Andrea Price to its Music Panel.

With extensive high level experience as a percussion soloist, band player, composer, conductor, adjudicator and educator, Andrea joins John Maines, Robert Childs, Sandy Smith and Duncan Beckley MBE in making the selections for the annual series of UK Regional Championships and National Finals.

High esteem

Held in high professional esteem by fellow musicians, her work, 'I Daedalus' gained wide-spread critical acclaim in being set as the Fourth Section Regional Championship test-piece this year.

Andrea has also developed links to many youth organisations such as The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the Greater Manchester Youth Brass Band (Greater Manchester Music Education Hub) and is a strong advocate for improving diversity and equality.

She is Head of Lower School and Lower School Academic Music Co-ordinator at Chetham's School of Music.

Submissions

If you are a composer or publisher and would like your work to be considered by the Music Panel for either Regional or National level, please get in touch with Tim Jones (Music Panel Administrator) at: tim@kapitolpromotions.co.uk

The Music Panel welcomes all submissions equally.